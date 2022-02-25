Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

