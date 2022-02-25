Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,377 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,862 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

