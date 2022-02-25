12,080 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

