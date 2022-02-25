Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $753.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,745 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

