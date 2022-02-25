First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 5.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

