Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $66.75. 87,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,999. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

