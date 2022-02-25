WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

