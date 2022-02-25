FIDELIS iM LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

