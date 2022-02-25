Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $24.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

