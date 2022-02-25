$16.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.24 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 billion to $66.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. 35,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,787. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

