Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,005 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,509 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July alerts:

PJUL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.