iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $674,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,047. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

