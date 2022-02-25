Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

