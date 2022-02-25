Park National Corp OH Purchases 1,104 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. 817,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,883,352. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

