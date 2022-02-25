Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 546.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 356,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $10,767,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

INFY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 211,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,840,395. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.