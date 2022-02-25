Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,989 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,442. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $855.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

