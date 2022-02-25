BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

