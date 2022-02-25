BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

