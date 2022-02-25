EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,548 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 309.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $330.53.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

