Morgan Stanley Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $76.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. Nevro has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Nevro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

