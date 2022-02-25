Oxygen (OXY) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Oxygen has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $659,327.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.