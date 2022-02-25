Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $493,975.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.