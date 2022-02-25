EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.07 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

