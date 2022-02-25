EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Diageo by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $193.02 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

