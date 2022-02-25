EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

