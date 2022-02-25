Atria Investments LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

