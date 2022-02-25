Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $539.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

