Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,951 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 61.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

