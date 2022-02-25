Atria Investments LLC Acquires 9,278 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,529 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

