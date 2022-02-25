Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2,270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,290,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $204.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

