Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Franchise Group stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

