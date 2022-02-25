Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.89. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

