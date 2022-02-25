Homrich & Berg Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 205,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,768. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

