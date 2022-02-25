eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPI traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 19,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,300 shares of company stock worth $13,808,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in eXp World by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eXp World by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

