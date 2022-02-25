Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 38,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 377,886 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.02.
The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
