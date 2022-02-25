Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 38,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 377,886 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.02.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 1,233.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.