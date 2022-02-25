Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $184.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,476. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.03.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.