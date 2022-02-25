Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TM traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $184.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,476. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.03.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Motor (TM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.