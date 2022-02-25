TLW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 4.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

