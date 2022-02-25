Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $377.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.