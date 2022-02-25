Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 97,992 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $186.25 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

