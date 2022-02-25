Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNA opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 243,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,789,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

