Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.