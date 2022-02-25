Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.25, but opened at $89.28. Vicor shares last traded at $77.02, with a volume of 13,619 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,762,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,889,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vicor by 304.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

