Meme Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00229958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001881 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

