Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,020,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
