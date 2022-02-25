Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $98,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cerner by 6.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 178,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,404,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 24.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cerner by 103.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 533,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

