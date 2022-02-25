Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 670,984 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,984 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $124,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,716,000 after acquiring an additional 823,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

