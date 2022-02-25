Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.23 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Aaron’s (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
