Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.23 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

