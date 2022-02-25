Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

