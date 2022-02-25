AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Achieves $920,748.12

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $920,748.12 and $31.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.