Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.11

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 87922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.