Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.11

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 87922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
